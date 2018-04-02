Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 424,917 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in DISH Network by 101.2% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 787,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 396,290 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 86.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 753,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 350,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $14,325,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,674.74, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

