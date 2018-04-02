Zeusshield Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $59,046.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00698120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00179617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, C-CEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

