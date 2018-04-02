Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22,151.15, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,027,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,716,000 after buying an additional 521,124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,277,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,961,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,777,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,044 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,932,000 after purchasing an additional 662,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,644,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,124,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

