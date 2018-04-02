Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZOES. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of ZOES stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 387,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,707. The company has a market cap of $282.85, a P/E ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Zoe's Kitchen has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Zoe's Kitchen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoe's Kitchen news, major shareholder Misada Capital Flagship Fund L bought 379,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,318,852.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOES. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 100.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Zoe's Kitchen during the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoe's Kitchen during the third quarter worth about $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

