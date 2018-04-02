Zpg Plc (ZPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 421 ($5.82).

ZPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZPG in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on shares of ZPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.70) price target on shares of ZPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on shares of ZPG in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.87) price target on shares of ZPG in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Robin Klein bought 58,496 shares of ZPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £198,886.40 ($274,780.88).

ZPG (LON:ZPG) opened at GBX 326.60 ($4.51) on Friday. ZPG has a 12 month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.90 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,430.00 and a PE ratio of 3,628.89.

ZPG Company Profile

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Hometrack. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

