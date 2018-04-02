ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Get ZTE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company has a market capitalization of $13,877.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zte-ztcoy-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers Networks, Consumer Business, and Government & Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and microwave products; optical transmission products, including WDM-OTN and NG-SDH/MSTP; and data communication products that comprise Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.