Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.47, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

