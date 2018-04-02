Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

