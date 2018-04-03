-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Penumbra reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Penumbra to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Penumbra from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

PEN stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $3,595,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $31,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,345 shares of company stock worth $9,689,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 617,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

