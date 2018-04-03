$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc (US) will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alamos Gold Inc (US).

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.16 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold Inc (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 505,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 151,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 635,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,057. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2,102.61, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

