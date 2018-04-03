-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for EP Energy (EPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). EP Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EP Energy.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. EP Energy had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EP Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 price objective on shares of EP Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of EP Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EP Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EP Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EP Energy by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EP Energy by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EP Energy by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,914. EP Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.91.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

