-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk (SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Splunk posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Splunk from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Splunk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Splunk to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,279 shares of company stock worth $7,522,627. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,339. The firm has a market cap of $13,918.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.84. Splunk has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $112.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk (SPLK) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/0-09-earnings-per-share-expected-for-splunk-splk-this-quarter.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.