$0.17 EPS Expected for TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TICC Capital’s earnings. TICC Capital reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TICC Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TICC Capital.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. TICC Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. TICC Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TICC Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $98,941.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 40,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $234,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 209,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,239. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TICC Capital by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 264,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 248,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TICC Capital by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TICC Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TICC Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TICC Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TICC Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 354,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,291. The stock has a market cap of $308.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. TICC Capital has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

TICC Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the investment management company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. TICC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

TICC Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

