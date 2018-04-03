$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesarstone (CSTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. Caesarstone reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Caesarstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 53.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 219,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Caesarstone has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.32, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

