$0.23 EPS Expected for Qudian Inc – (QD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qudian.

QD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Qudian from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Qudian (NYSE QD) traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 310,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds.

