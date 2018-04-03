$0.24 EPS Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

QGEN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 807,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Qiagen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

