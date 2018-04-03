$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (EV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $421.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.19.

Eaton Vance (EV) traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 482,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,684. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $6,856.04, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $574,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

