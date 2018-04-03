$0.83 EPS Expected for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Oaktree Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Oaktree Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

OAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of OAK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 248,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,420. The company has a market capitalization of $6,211.53, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $213,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 356,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,255.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

