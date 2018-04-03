0x Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00008377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, Gate.io and Livecoin. 0x has a market capitalization of $322.44 million and $8.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00710707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00185522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031765 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,741,688 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Mercatox, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Liqui, EtherDelta, IDEX, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 0x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.