$1.01 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (VLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.75. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40,185.73, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Valero Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $23,465,233.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/1-01-eps-expected-for-valero-energy-co-vlo-this-quarter.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.