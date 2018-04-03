$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) This Quarter

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NS. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on NuStar Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $131,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,396,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,690,000 after acquiring an additional 962,576 shares in the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,964,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,684,000 after acquiring an additional 306,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 290,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,437,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 399,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,075. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1,899.98, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.46.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

