$1.10 EPS Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $2,771.81, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.35%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 3,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

