$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody's Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody's’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Moody's reported sales of $975.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody's will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody's.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Moody's had a negative return on equity of 319.45% and a net margin of 23.80%. Moody's’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody's to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody's from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody's in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price objective on Moody's and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

In related news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $80,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,182 shares of company stock worth $5,721,231 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Moody's by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody's by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Moody's by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody's stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,620. Moody's has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30,824.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moody's’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

