$1.11 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications (VZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.02. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 4,305,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,747,922. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $197,399.23, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

