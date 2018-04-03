$1.16 EPS Expected for Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dell Technologies’ earnings. Dell Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.75. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $430,115.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,833.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVMT stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,681. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,326.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

