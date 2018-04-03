$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions (MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 187,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $20,325,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,467 shares of company stock worth $62,068,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,538,000 after buying an additional 2,323,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7,586.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 439,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 433,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,654,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,985.68, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

