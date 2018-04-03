$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Analog Devices (ADI) traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,817.01, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $98.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $65,259.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,427 shares of company stock worth $6,483,250 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,884.2% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

