$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:DPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,044. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21,278.11, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

