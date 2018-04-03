$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Apache (APA) traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 7,509,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,492. The company has a market cap of $13,785.52, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Apache has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Apache by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 149,955 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apache by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Apache by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Apache by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 236,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

