Axa Purchases New Holdings in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW)

AXA acquired a new position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the third quarter worth $197,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. DSW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,796.73, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

