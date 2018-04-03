Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,215 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,371.81, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.68. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/10215-shares-in-zogenix-inc-zgnx-acquired-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-updated-updated.html.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.