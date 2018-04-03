Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Position in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Materials Select Sector SPDR accounts for about 1.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Materials Select Sector SPDR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

NYSEARCA XLB opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $64.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

