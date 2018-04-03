Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $876,000 Position in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (SHY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:SHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

BMV SHY opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

