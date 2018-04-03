Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $556,000 in Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,134.84, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Media Co. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

