14,248 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 930,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after acquiring an additional 256,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $17,099.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.58 and a beta of 1.73. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $201,212.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $21,853,694.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570,310.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,592 shares of company stock valued at $34,241,981. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

