$15.27 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com (JD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) will post $15.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.62 billion. JD.com posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $15.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.52 billion to $74.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $90.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $89.07 billion to $91.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110,165.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 9,492,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,443,612. The firm has a market cap of $57,656.30, a PE ratio of 3,898.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.com has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $50.68.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

