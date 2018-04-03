MEMBERS Trust Co Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $508.50 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $275.65 and a 52-week high of $569.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,962.01, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 135.47% and a net margin of 63.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

