Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 311.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ GT opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6,391.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

