1,608 Shares in Mastercard (MA) Acquired by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,650,000 after purchasing an additional 875,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,707,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $664,700,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $184,160.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

