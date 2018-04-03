17,596 Shares in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lifetime Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,039.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $74,291.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,312.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $254.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

