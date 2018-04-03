Truewealth LLC Invests $4.78 Million in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock

Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 123.7% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.12. 18,779,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,369,063. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $232.51 and a one year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

