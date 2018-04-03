$187.48 Million in Sales Expected for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) to announce sales of $187.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.49 million. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT reported sales of $219.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will report full-year sales of $187.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.05 million to $895.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $781.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $747.73 million to $814.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.P. Carey Inc. REIT.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE WPC) traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. 343,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,676.76, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 158.43%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Farrell bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $125,925.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,157,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,172,000 after buying an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,948,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

