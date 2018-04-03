$189.11 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $189.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.52 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $154.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $189.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.14 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $805.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $812.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,856,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 375,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 294,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,048,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ VREX) traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 176,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,817. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.59, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

