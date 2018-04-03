1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0563185413217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.44, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $22.52.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.64%. analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

