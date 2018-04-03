$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 782,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. 475,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2,515.01, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/2-61-billion-in-sales-expected-for-lithia-motors-inc-lad-this-quarter.html.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.