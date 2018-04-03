$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Praxair, Inc. (PX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Praxair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Praxair posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxair will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxair.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion.

Several research firms have commented on PX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Praxair to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Praxair from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Praxair from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of PX stock opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. Praxair has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $40,931.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PX. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Praxair by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Praxair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Praxair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Praxair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

