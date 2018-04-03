208,600 Shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Purchased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

GMED opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,801.45, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

