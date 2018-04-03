Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,964 Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corelogic by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Corelogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of CLGX opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,685.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

