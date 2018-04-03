Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Share Price

Media headlines about 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 21st Century Fox earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2368457654766 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FOXA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,411,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,162. 21st Century Fox has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67,969.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox to a “market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21st Century Fox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

