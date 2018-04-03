Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $925,000 in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,303.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,199 shares of company stock worth $1,765,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

